It is with deep sadness that we lay our precious Sean Dawson to rest, though not without hope in God's faithfulness, His wisdom, and His ability to provide us with comfort and strength. God has confirmed His promise that Sean, baptized into Christ's death and resurrection, is truly with Him now in heaven. Sean passed away on Saturday, May 2. He had recently celebrated his second birthday. Sean was a tenaciously joyful baby who made an impact on everyone who encountered him, including strangers. He was confident that he was deeply loved, which was the source of his great joy. His biggest love was music and nothing could stop him from dancing - he lived for an audience. His joy was such that no one could tell him no, so we are confident in his intercession for us now that he is in heaven. He is survived by his parents, Peter and Julia Dawson, and siblings, Liam, Luke, Cecilia, and Max, as well as his grandparents, David and Lisa Dawson and Jim and Cindy Higdon, and his many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will need to be private due to the current limitations on gatherings. The family wishes to express deep gratitude to all who have offered their prayers and support. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 10, 2020.