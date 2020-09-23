Sean Howell Lundin passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, but a resident of the whole world. He will always be remembered for his boundless charisma and generosity, his sense of adventure, and his love of any beach. Sean is survived by his mother Gabrielle Howell Lundin, his father Francis Walter Lundin, stepmother Jane Evans Lundin, stepsisters Elizabeth Spedale (Brett) and Brittany Christy (Kaley), stepbrother Jack Dyer; girlfriend Lacey Claiborne; aunts and uncles, Mickey Caplinger, Mary and Rusty Waldrep, Mary and Joe Bartholomew, Stacy and Geno Bazile, Ed and Mady Lundin, Tommy and Darlene Lundin, Ricky and Jill Lundin and Brien and Fran Lundin, along with twenty cousins who he loved as brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward Justin and Elaine Sill Lundin, along with Albert Theodore and Marie Theresa Howell. In lieu of flowers, hug your children and take them to dinner tonight. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, on Sunday September 27th from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm, with a memorial service to begin at 2:00pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.