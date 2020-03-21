Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Michael Bennett. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

John 3:16-17 For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved. A loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, Sean Michael Bennett, a native of Baton Rouge, passed from this life to the next on March 12, 2020 at OLOL Hospital in Baton Rouge, La. Sean was the light of our lives. He had a steadfast devotion to family. His fun-loving, friendly, outgoing nature made him a joy to be around. He was a multisport athlete who also enjoyed fishing. Sean's faith in Christ, which began at an early age, was evidenced by his love for other people and his genuine compassion towards those in need, even to the saving of two lives through organ donation at the end of his life's journey. He will be deeply missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, William Bennett; brother, Kristopher Blake Bennett; sister, Alexi Singer; paternal grandparents, Beverly Rachal, Robert and Brenda Bennett; maternal grandparents, Robin Denham and Robert Patton. He was predeceased by his mother, Amy Lynn Patton. Due to current events, a private visitation and funeral service conducted by Pastor Charlie McCants were held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on March 19, 2020 followed by interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020

