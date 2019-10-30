Sedrick Moore

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Louisiana National Cemetery
303 W Mt Pleasant Rd
Zachary, LA
View Map
Obituary
Sedrick Moore, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of New Orleans passed away at his residence at the age of 36. He was employed as a casino dealer. Graveside service Friday November 01, 2019 at 12:30pm at Louisiana National Cemetery 303 W Mt Pleasant Rd Zachary, La conducted by Pastor Jimmy Womack. He is survived by two children Carter Moore and Nolan Moore, father Wilbert Moore, Siblings Darrick (Lisah) Moore, Deonchental (Terrance) Gilbert, Stacia Moore, Andre Moore, Brittany Moore, Melissa Moore, and Christopher Moore, April (Monroe) Carter, Crystal Moore, Jermaine (Shemika) Moore, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
