Selena B. Dixon, a native of Odenburg resident of Reno, Nevada passed away Sunday December 08, 2019 at the age of 68. Visiting Friday December 20, 2019 2:00pm until 7:00pm at 152 Hwy 3050 Morganza,La. Religious Service Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Pleasant Green Baptist Church 3185 Hwy 105 Odenburg, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by her Mother Ada L O'Quinn Dixon, Sons Derek L. Gray (Takeisha Jackson) and Robet Gray, Daughter Rosalyn Harris and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019