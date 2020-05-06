Septina Dickson Shade passed peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born February 21, 1936 in New Orleans, LA. Septina Shade is survived by her daughters, Vanessa S. Polk and Dianne Shade; three grandchildren Gequincia and Barnett Polk, and C'era Sneed; one great-grandson Tristan Polk; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Eunice Dickson; and only brother Joe Dickson. The family extends gratitude for all the prayers and condolences received.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store