Serena M. Hoover entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a lifelong resident of Whitehall. Serena found joy in life by taking care of and helping her husband, children, grandchildren, and anyone else she could. Outside of caring for her family, she found great joy in her work at Val's Marina, where she spent almost 50 years serving her cherished customers. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Curtis Hoover; sister, Belva Bartholomae; parents, James and Lillie Delatte. Serena is survived by her children, Lennie Lanoux, Cindy Tureau (Ralph), Curtis Hoover Jr., Peggy Fontenot (Greg), Lynn Rice (Chris); siblings, Audrey Scivicque , Anna Pennison, Gilbert Delatte, Edward Delatte and Wilbert Delatte. She will be missed dearly by her children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren she leaves behind. A graveside service will be held at Whitehall Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Hoover, Steven Tureau, Greg Fontenot Jr. Brady Rice, Kris Lanoux, Dillon Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilbert Delatte and Tyler Rice. A special thanks to her dear friend and caregiver, Diane Bazile. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Serena's honor to St. Stephen Catholic Church in Whitehall (22502 Hwy 22 Maurepas, LA 70449) where funds will be used for mass intentions for Serena.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store