Dr. Shaban Faruqui, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away June 23, 2020 at the age of 67. Shaban was born, and lovingly raised, in Pakistan. His father, Hamid Hussein was an attorney and a member of the Pakistan parliament. His mother, Jamila Faruqui, was a Justice of the Peace and District President of the Pakistan Women's Association. He met his future wife, Shaista, in medical school in Karachi. After getting married, the couple moved to the United States. Together, Shaban and Shaista completed their residency training in internal medicine at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia. Later, Shaban completed fellowship training in Gastroenterology at the Presbyterian Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. After the couple completed their training, they moved to Baton Rouge, where they practiced medicine, and raised their three daughters (Saira, Sabeen, and Saamia). Shaban was a highly regarded gastroenterologist, who practiced in the area for over 30 years. Over the years, he held several academic positions at the University of Pennsylvania, Louisiana State University, Earl K. Long Medical Center, and most recently as Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Tulane School of Medicine. He also served as Chief of Gastroenterology at Earl K. Long Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake, and Baton Rouge General Medical Center at various times. He was a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and American Gastroenterology Association. He enjoyed teaching and training medical students, residents and fellows. Shaban was dearly loved by his wife and his three daughters who worked to emulate their father's strong character and immense dedication to his career. Much to his joy, two of his daughters, Sabeen and Saamia, followed in his footsteps and became Gastroenterologists; his eldest daughter pursued a career in fashion inspired by her father's sense of style and elegance. He was a man of faith and charity who always put his family first but found time for all. He was the life of every party and captured a crowd with his warm personality. He was interested in many things, but mostly sports (being a talented cricketer and a keen tennis player), antiquing, and music (and once played bass in a band). He was much adored by all in the family and beyond. He reciprocated their love, and was a friend to all, throughout his entire life. Shaban loved to travel the globe with his wife and children. Most of all, he relished spending time with his grandchildren. Shaban is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Shaista Faruqui, and his loving daughters, the eldest: Saira Faruqui Misra and her husband Raghav (and their children Lehan and Lyla); the next eldest: Dr. Sabeen Faruqui Medvedev and her husband Dr. Gleb Medvedev (and their children Maxim and Micah Shaban); and the youngest: Dr. Saamia Faruqui. He is also survived by his siblings Salman Faruqui, Usman Faruqui, Almas Shoaib Faruqui, and Kauser Faruqui Amin; and countless friends and admirers all over the world. His brother Dr. Sultan Faruqui and his sister Shamshad Qureshi preceded him in death.. His family finds much comfort in knowing that he is resting in eternal peace in Heaven.

