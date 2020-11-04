Shalaunda Shantell Ross Hills earthly life ebbed to a close in the early morning on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Monroe, Louisiana, where she resided. Shalaunda was 41 years old and a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Shalaunda was born on November 7, 1979, to the late Cynthia Ann Ross and Clarence Jerome Hills. Shalaunda accepted a Manager's position at Wing Stop in Monroe, Louisiana, where she anticipated pursuing that career before her death. Viewing Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 AM until service at 11:00 AM at Greater Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Michael Guerin of Jacksonville, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restriction, masks are mandatory. A private service will be conducted immediately after viewing. Interment will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her devoted father, Clarence Jerome Hills, her children, Dymarco, Jamarcus, Derrick, Arlivia, Derwin, Darwin, Der'Lanni, and Samiria, all of Baton Rouge, LA; three siblings, Mica Ross, of Houston TX, Taquita (Daniel) Augillard, Quinece Hills, both of Las Angles, CA; grandmother, Willie Mae Ross; five aunts, eight uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Shalaunda was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Ann Ross; grandmother, Lena S. Marshall Hills, grandfather, Oscar Hills; three aunts and two uncles. Arrangements entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home.

