Shaletha Fisher

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shaletha Fisher.
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shaletha Fisher departed her life on Monday February 17, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m until religious service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 29,2020 at 5352 Ford St, Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church conducted by Rev Keno Spurlock. Interment, Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Clinton La. She is survived by her son, mother, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles, godparents, cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.