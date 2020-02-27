Shaletha Fisher departed her life on Monday February 17, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m until religious service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 29,2020 at 5352 Ford St, Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church conducted by Rev Keno Spurlock. Interment, Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Clinton La. She is survived by her son, mother, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles, godparents, cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020