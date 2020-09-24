1/1
Shalitha Joy Griffin Ross
Shalitha Joy Griffin Ross entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 41. Survived by her spouse, Edward Ross; mother, Gloria Delone; daughters, Ariel Griffin and Keyeara Franklin; sisters, Ida Mae Griffin and Ranesha Jackson; sister-in-law, Deborah McGrew; grandson, Derrick Franklin. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 9:00 am until religious service 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Evonne Dunn officiating. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Bueche, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
26
Service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
