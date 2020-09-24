Shalitha Joy Griffin Ross entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 41. Survived by her spouse, Edward Ross; mother, Gloria Delone; daughters, Ariel Griffin and Keyeara Franklin; sisters, Ida Mae Griffin and Ranesha Jackson; sister-in-law, Deborah McGrew; grandson, Derrick Franklin. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 9:00 am until religious service 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Evonne Dunn officiating. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Bueche, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.