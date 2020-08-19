1/1
Shandi Laryssa "Dee" Granger
Shandi Laryssa Granger died on her 38th birthday. She was a resident of St. Francisville. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm and continues on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 12pm until service at 1pm. Burial will be in Bowman Dedon Cemetery, St. Francisville. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Kaylee A. Brooks. Her mother, Pamela J. Granger, father, Lannie H. Granger and 3 brothers, Jason, Chris and Joshua Granger. And her fur babies, her pit, Kody, and her cats, Ted and Copper. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Shandi is preceded in death by her infant son, Micah Granger, her brother, Jeramy Ott and her grandparents. Pallbearers will be Mike Kennedy, Robert Craven, Keith Johnson, Jr., Dalton DeJean, Charlie Sanders and James Dedon. Memorial donations may be made to Charlet Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
AUG
21
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
