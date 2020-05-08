Shanita Evette Williams-Paul, fondly known as "Nita", went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020, at the age of 46. She was born on February 8, 1974 in Baton Rouge, LA to Jorice and Burnell Dalton, Sr. Nita enjoyed traveling and shopping. However, the very beat of her heart was in her children: Tyquisha, Mikiara, Joseph, Esiuse, Gretianna, and Joy. Shanita leaves to cherish her memory to her loving husband: Gregory Paul, her devoted mother: Jorice Dalton, children: Tyquisha, Mikiara and Esiuse Williams, Gretianna and Joy Perry, grandson: Joseph Williams, Jr., and siblings: Erica (Stacey) Rayford, Oniecia Williams, Burnell Jr., and Tricia Dalton.

