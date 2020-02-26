Shannon Joseph Belone

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Joseph Belone.
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Traveler Baptist Church
8924 False River Drive
New Roads, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Traveler Baptist Church
8924 False River Drive
New Roads, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shannon Joseph Belone passed away Tuesday February 18,2020 at the age of 57. Visiting Friday February 28, 2020 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Zion Traveler Baptist Church 8924 False River Drive New Roads, La 70760. Shannon leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Paulette Belone, Two sons Shannon Joseph Collins (Ashley), Freddie Lee Collins (Jolisa); two grandkids Sasha Collins and Ashad Collins. Four sisters Barbara B. Henry (New Roads, La) Edna Bowman (Bobby) Bertha B. Shorts (Marcus), Claudia Frederick, Two Brothers Lester Belone and Freddie Belone, Jr. (Cheryl), One Uncle, Mitchell J. Warr all of Baton Rouge, La. and with special friends Mr. and Mrs. Alberta Loud and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.