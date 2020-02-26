Shannon Joseph Belone passed away Tuesday February 18,2020 at the age of 57. Visiting Friday February 28, 2020 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Zion Traveler Baptist Church 8924 False River Drive New Roads, La 70760. Shannon leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Paulette Belone, Two sons Shannon Joseph Collins (Ashley), Freddie Lee Collins (Jolisa); two grandkids Sasha Collins and Ashad Collins. Four sisters Barbara B. Henry (New Roads, La) Edna Bowman (Bobby) Bertha B. Shorts (Marcus), Claudia Frederick, Two Brothers Lester Belone and Freddie Belone, Jr. (Cheryl), One Uncle, Mitchell J. Warr all of Baton Rouge, La. and with special friends Mr. and Mrs. Alberta Loud and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020