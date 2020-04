Or Copy this URL to Share

Shannon Shirrell Butler, 42, a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center. No public service will be conducted. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12pm. All floral arrangements can be sent to Desselle's Funeral Home at 263 Eddie Robinson Sr Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Would you like to Send Flowers