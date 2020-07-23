Shantella R. Alexander was born on December 8, 1975 in Baton Rouge, LA and entered into her eternal life on July 20, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. She was a caring, loving, and devoted friend who found great joy in helping others as she would spend many hours on the phone speaking with them. She leaves to cherish her memory to her loving husband Jorick "Dwayne" Alexander of Pensacola, FL; one step son, Jorick Valentine; her mother, Dorothy C. Frazier of Baton Rouge; her father-in-law, Lattimore Brock of Baton Rouge; 1 sister, Deon'Shay Collins Sibley (Michael Jr.) of Houston; 2 sister-in-laws, Artesia & Janieko Alexander, of Baton Rouge; 2 brother-in-laws, Henry & Donnell Alexander of Baton Rouge, 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 1 great-niece, 3 uncles, 2 aunts, and a host of God-children, cousins, friends, & other relatives. She was proceeded in death by her father, Rudolph Frazier Sr.; brother, Rudolph Frazier Jr.; mother-in-law, Mattie Alexander, maternal & paternal grandparents, her God-parents, 6 aunts, & 5 uncles. Due to current restrictions, there will be a public viewing on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 8 am to 9:45 am at Millers and Daughters Funeral Home in Zachary, LA with a private invitation only service for the family following. ALL visitors MUST wear a mask.

