Shari Moniece Burks was born November 11, 1962, to the union of the late Johnnie Burks and Ollie Mae Burks in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Lord called Sister Burks home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:48 am Sister Burks lived among us as a loyal daughter, sister, mother, and friend. We rejoice and thank our Heavenly Father for such a beautiful life. We will continue to look to God for strength. Sister Burks leaves to mourn her passing: three daughters, Latoya Burks, Twyla Washington, and Eliska Burks; her mother, Ollie Mae Burks; two brothers, Troy and Orlando Burks, Sr., twelve grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Burks; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 for 10 am at Hosanna First Assembly of God Church 8850 Goodwood Blvd Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.