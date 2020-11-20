1/1
Shari Moniece Burks
1962 - 2020
Shari Moniece Burks was born November 11, 1962, to the union of the late Johnnie Burks and Ollie Mae Burks in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Lord called Sister Burks home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:48 am Sister Burks lived among us as a loyal daughter, sister, mother, and friend. We rejoice and thank our Heavenly Father for such a beautiful life. We will continue to look to God for strength. Sister Burks leaves to mourn her passing: three daughters, Latoya Burks, Twyla Washington, and Eliska Burks; her mother, Ollie Mae Burks; two brothers, Troy and Orlando Burks, Sr., twelve grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Burks; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 for 10 am at Hosanna First Assembly of God Church 8850 Goodwood Blvd Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
November 19, 2020
Your sweet heart and love for our school will never be forgotten! Rest, my beautiful friend. Love you always and forever!
Sharon Burgmon
Friend
November 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nicole Griffin
Friend
November 19, 2020
No more pain, rest.
Jeff Hall
Family
November 18, 2020
We're going to miss you my beautiful cousin
Shauntell Holliday Green
Family
November 18, 2020
You will TRULY be missed ...we LOVE you from your HOLLIDAY FAMILY
Michelle Holliday
Family
November 18, 2020
SORRY for the Burke family loss. I wish I could be there.
Gaynell Richard
Friend
November 18, 2020
Get your rest beautiful soul
Tiri Robertson
Family
