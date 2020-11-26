1/
Sharla Miller Gautreau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharla Miller Gautreau, A lifetime resident of Galvez, she passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 86. She is survived by her daughters, Joni Allen, Jill Schexnayder and husband Tim; two sons Benny Laiche, Steve Laiche and wife Andi, stepdaughter, Renee Braud and husband Timmy; two stepsons, Quin Gautreau and wife Lydia, Kyle Gautreau and wife Robin; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Badeaux, Justin Schexnayder, Shanna Savoy, Britt Laiche, Laura Laiche, Cody Gautreau, Cade Gautreau, Kolby Gautreau, Jordan Remondet, Tori Duplessis, Tyler Braud and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Earl Miller Sr. and Elmira Nickens Miller, brother Earl Miller Jr. and husband Leon "Nap" Gautreau. Family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Zion Cemetery. To offer condolences to her family please visit https://www.churchfuneralservices.com/2020/11/25/in-loving-memory-of-sharla-miller-gautreau/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved