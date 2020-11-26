Sharla Miller Gautreau, A lifetime resident of Galvez, she passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 86. She is survived by her daughters, Joni Allen, Jill Schexnayder and husband Tim; two sons Benny Laiche, Steve Laiche and wife Andi, stepdaughter, Renee Braud and husband Timmy; two stepsons, Quin Gautreau and wife Lydia, Kyle Gautreau and wife Robin; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Badeaux, Justin Schexnayder, Shanna Savoy, Britt Laiche, Laura Laiche, Cody Gautreau, Cade Gautreau, Kolby Gautreau, Jordan Remondet, Tori Duplessis, Tyler Braud and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Earl Miller Sr. and Elmira Nickens Miller, brother Earl Miller Jr. and husband Leon "Nap" Gautreau. Family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Zion Cemetery. To offer condolences to her family please visit https://www.churchfuneralservices.com/2020/11/25/in-loving-memory-of-sharla-miller-gautreau/