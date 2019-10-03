Sharleen Marie LeJeune Juneau was born on May 5, 1951, passed away on October 1, 2019. Born in Baton Rouge, a graduate of Redemptorist High School and LSU. She retired from Exxon Chemical after 29 years of service. While learning to square dance, she met her husband, Ray. They traveled, dancing their way through the United States. She is survived by her husband, Ray; step children, Donovan (Roxanne), and John; her grandchildren, Daniel (Mechelle) and Krystal Juneau; her great grandchildren, Aiden, Abigail, Cameron, and Avalea; her sister, Carolyn Bonfanti; brother, Joseph L. LeJeune (Margaret); and her niece Rachelle LeJeune. She is preceded in death by her parents Lionel and Rosa LeJeune; brothers, Alvin and Mervin; and her brother-in-law AJ Bonfanti. In lieu of flowers, donations to . Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 12012 Hwy 190 West, Hammond, LA 70403. Visitation will continue at St. Albert Catholic Student Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 8:00 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 9:00 am. Interment to follow at 2:00 pm in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery in Echo, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019