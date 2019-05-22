A resident of Prairieville and native of Oakland, CA, Sharmar departed this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the tender age of 24. He was a graduate of East Ascension High School, class of 2014 and attended River Parishes Community College. He hoped to become a Police Officer. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Natasha Delmore Holoman; Father, David Jarrod Miller; Grand parents; Nathaniel and Patricia Christy Delmore and Dave and Annie Mae Miller. great grandparents, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 23, 2019