Sharon A. Eubanks entered into eternal rest at her home in Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was 65 years old; a graduate of Zachary High School; and Southern University and A&M College. Memorial service will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 am; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her brothers, Samuel Jr.(Cynthia), Roger(Joyce), Donnie and Elvis"Skipper"McCray; step-children, Troy, Marvin and Saul Eubanks, III; Angie Criss(Otis) and Sharon E. Tennent; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Saul Eubanks; parents; grandparents; sister, Diana J. Smith; brother-in-law, Samuel Smith, Jr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019