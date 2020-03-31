Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Ann Hahn Stein Roberts, 73, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sibling and friend. Sharon cherished her family and loved every moment spend with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed cooking, sitting on the porch telling stories and her dog Coco. Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, Kevin Roberts and Chy Roberts Thomas (Rajiv); seven grandchildren, Alexander Thomas, Shawn Roberts, Cheyenne Terry, Chelsea Martin, Johnathan Wood, Samantha Wood and Dokota Quick; one great grandson, Sage Martin; two brothers, EJ Hahn (Donna) and David Hahn (Nanette); two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Loretta Hahn and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Armond Stein Jr.; special friend of 36 years, Gary Boudreaux Sr.; one granddaughter, Catylin Thomas; one great granddaughter, Rylee Dickens; parents, Gussie and Emma Hahn; seven siblings and their spouses, Peggy and Louis Daigle, Dace and Earline Hahn, Betty and Thomas Dupre, Gerald and Shelia Hahn, Allen Hahn, Ronald and Sandra Hahn and Lee Hahn; mother and father in law, Unice and Armond Stein Sr. and one daughter-in-law, Tammy Roberts. Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the services for Sharon will be held privately by the immediate family. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020

