Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Life Worship Center New Roads , LA Service 12:00 PM New Life Worship Center New Roads , LA

A devoted wife and mother, Sharon Ann Kinchen Major passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 70, after her 1 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer. Our sweet "Rose of Sharon" now has her ultimate healing as she entered the gates of Heaven. She stayed positive and strong and fought hard, always with a smile. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother and her family was her WORLD. Her devoted husband of 50 years, Louis Major, stood by her side and he was truly her best friend…She was surrounded by family and friends that loved her zeal for life and her beautiful bigger than life smile. The family would like to thank M.D. Anderson and Clarity Hospice for their care and support. She was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of New Roads. A visitation will be held at New Life Worship Center in New Roads on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 12 noon. Services will be conducted by Pastor Jimmy Babin and the interment will follow the service at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Kay Major Clegg and husband Bryon; son, Keith Dwayne Major and wife Iwona; sister, Audrey Mae Lilly; grandchildren, Teah Major, Kevin Major, Sophie Major, Chandler Clegg and Lawson Clegg. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Leroy Kinchen and Ruth Sanders Kinchen; sister, Brenda Yvonne Kinchen Phillips. Pallbearers will be Chandler Clegg, Lawson Clegg, Bryon Clegg, Keith Major, Kevin Major, Bryan Smink, Larry Amedee and Chris Polito. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019

