Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Ann Marchand departed this life on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at her home in Gonzales, La. at the age of 67. She was a lifelong resident of Ascension Parish. Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, nanny, and caregiver. She had a beautiful soul, loved her family immensely, was a great cook and always enjoyed spreading happiness wherever she went. Sharon is survived by three sons, John Duplessis and Fiance' Sheri Roussel, Reggie Duplessis and wife Rachel, and Todd Duplessis and wife Ivy; a daughter, Shantell Whealton and husband Gerald; five grandchildren, Ambrie Duplessis, Kirsten Gautreau, Connell, Phelan, and Riddick Whealton; one great grandchild, Bec Guedry; sisters, Evelyn, Ramona, Penny, and Cindy; brothers, A.P., Luke, James, Kim, D.J., and Shayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Lillie Marchand; mother, Alma; 2 sisters, "Honey Girl" Mary Helen and Michelle; brother, Harold. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Sharon at St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales. Interment will follow at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday night February 28, 2020 5 pm till 9 pm at Ourso's Funeral Home in Gonzales. Visitation will resume Saturday morning at St. Mark Catholic Church 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. The family would like to send their Thanks to the staff and residents at Ascension Oaks, all of her doctors, and her caring friends.

