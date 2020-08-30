Sharon Ann Milton Bezdek, 73, passed on from this life after a fierce battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 while in the loving care of her daughter, Kelly. She was born February 25, 1947 in Baton Rouge, La to Marshall C. Milton and Bella Jones Milton. Sharon graduated from Broadmoor High School in 1965 and Louisiana State University in 1969. A true Baton Rouge native, Sharon returned to her hometown after living in Kentucky and a brief stint in California. Sharon was a dedicated civil servant, first working for the Louisiana State Legislature, and then Louisiana State University. She retired after more than twenty years of devoted service to the office of the Chancellor of Graduate studies at LSU, and to the Vice President of Research and Economic Development. Sharon had a beautiful voice and enjoyed sharing her talents on the stage with the Baton Rouge and Crescent City Choruses of Sweet Adelines International for 10 years. Her love of music and for the LSU tigers was only exceeded by her deep love of her family. Sharon was incredibly devoted to her children, friends, and later her grandchildren. Loving them to their fullest potential was her life's greatest work. She would, and often did, do everything she could for her family. She relished spending time with family and friends, especially if it involved a visit to the beach or a holiday celebration. Sharon loved watching movies and never saw a movie she didn't like. She loved the dogs in her life, Munson, Charlie, and Chowder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Bella Milton, and is survived by her children, Michael Todd Bezdek (Catherine), Kelly Bezdek Hinote (Kevin), and David Scott Bezdek (Rachel); grandchildren, Jessica Robyn Hinote, Christian Alexander Hinote, Aurora Adele Bezdek, Spencer Holden Bezdek, Addington Mannon McKearn, and Eva Josephine McKearn; sister, Patty Milton Vaughan (James); nephews, Travis Vaughan, Bil Bezdek, Greg Bezdek, John Bezdek, Jimmy Bezdek; nieces, Terri Bezdek Loughlin, Perri Bezdek Prellop, Kathleen Bezdek Cook, Tami Bezdek. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrangements are pending. An online memorial page has been set up for Sharon at forevermissed.com/sharon-milton-bezdek
where visitation and service arrangements will be announced. The family suggests memorial donations in Sharon's memory to the Young Singers Foundation of Sweet Adelines International, 9110 South Toledo Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74137; Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096; or the charity of your choice
. Special thanks to the medical team at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, especially Dr. Daniel LaVie and Jenny; the Audubon Hospice team, including Ersula, Kati, and Toni; Miss Frezla for her loving care; and Kelly Gaudin and Betty Yoes for their support and love.