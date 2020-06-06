Sharon Ann Smith Storey passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge, La., at the age of 74. She was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on January 19, 1946. Sharon lived in Alexandria, La., where she graduated from Bolton High School in 1964. She attended LSU-A for two years and graduated from LSU in Baton Rouge in 1968 in education. A teacher in Baton Rouge, she taught for 6 years at Istrouma Junior High and for 28 years at Southeast Middle School. Sharon had a great love for animals, especially her dogs as well as feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. Sharon was a talented artist and seamstress. Another favorite of hers was the movie "The Notebook." She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Sorrels Smith; her father, Dr. Udell Smith; father-in-law, Edgar Storey Sr.; mother-in-law, Drexell Reynolds Storey; and beloved aunt, Beverly Sorrels Henderson. Sharon is survived by the love of her life, her husband Ed Storey, whom she married on July 6, 1974; children, Ashley Storey Ellis (Bryon), Edgar "Trey" Storey, and Tricia Storey Gallagher; five grandchildren, Ian, Patrick, Hayden, Brody, Adalyn.; two brothers, Derald Smith (Debbie) and Gregg Smith (Anice); a sister-in-law Jackie Burlingame Brown (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family celebration of her life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home by invitation only. Memorial donations may be made to the LSU Veterinary School. In the words of Sharon's childhood hero, Roy Rogers, "Until we meet again, may the good Lord take a liking to you." Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.