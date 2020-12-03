Sharon Bergeron Graham passed away at 3am Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020 in Gonzales, La. She was 67 years old and a native and resident of Gonzales. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River St. Gonzales, on Friday December 4, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm. Visiting on Saturday from 10am until services at 11am conducted by Deacon Mark Reynaud, burial in Cornerview Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Mindy Graham; two sons, Greg Graham and wife Nicki, Anthony Graham; a sister, Mona Day; godmother, Sadie Mire and a grandson, Brayden Graham. She is preceded by her mother, Lois James; her father, Clifton Bergeron, and her grandmother Velda James. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.