1/1
Sharon Bergeron Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Bergeron Graham passed away at 3am Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020 in Gonzales, La. She was 67 years old and a native and resident of Gonzales. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River St. Gonzales, on Friday December 4, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm. Visiting on Saturday from 10am until services at 11am conducted by Deacon Mark Reynaud, burial in Cornerview Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Mindy Graham; two sons, Greg Graham and wife Nicki, Anthony Graham; a sister, Mona Day; godmother, Sadie Mire and a grandson, Brayden Graham. She is preceded by her mother, Lois James; her father, Clifton Bergeron, and her grandmother Velda James. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved