Sharon Bernard Atkinson (Sharon Ann Stears) "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8 Sharon Ann, 75 years old, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven at 11:16 AM on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital. Sharon was born on February 10, 1944 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the only child of Clay A. Bernard and Doris Vedros Bernard. She was a proud graduate of Redemptorist (Catholic) High School. Her life was a living example of, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." As a devout Christian, God was always first, forgiveness was second nature, and her faith was unshaken. She never met a stranger, loved everyone and never let you forget it. Her love was shared with the biggest heart and even a bigger smile, with nothing to give but tried to give everything she had. Sharon was a faithful member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, a singing angel known for her beautiful voice in the church choir and as a cantor for many years. She was a dedicated, inspirational, creative and devoted mother of four, who taught her children to love the Lord. Preceded in death by her parents, Clay A. Bernard and Doris Vedros Bernard. Sharon leaves to cherish her memory: her adored children, Todd Stears (Sherry) of Walker, LA, Timothy (Tim) Stears of Baton Rouge, LA, Troy Stears (Dawn) of Greenwell Springs, LA, and Teffani Plauche' (Keith) of Walker, LA. Treasured Grandchildren: Jinna James, Courtney Boyle (Matt), Kayla Dickerson (Chad), Austin Stears, Landon Stears, Luke Stears, Jesse Womack, Baylie Stears, Rylie Womack, Great grandson: Landyn Bettencourtt (Plauche). Her much loved family and friends will forever keep her special memory alive. Now, Sharon and Angel Ann, her beloved fur baby, are riding on the streets of gold. Fasten your car seat, Angel! Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA, with viewing for immediate family from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, family and friends from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Holy Rosary at 8:30 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, LA, with viewing from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Mass at 12:00 PM. Interment immediately following at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Celebration of Life Reception for family and friends afterwards at Resthaven Reception Hall.