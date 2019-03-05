Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Boyce Kyzar. View Sign

Sharon Boyce Kyzar, 76, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, went to her eternal home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She loved her family fiercely, and she reminded them daily of this. She always loved spending time with her grandbabies, each visit with them would put a smile on her face and brighten her day. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband Freddie, two daughters Debra Greenlee, and Jill Hayes, one sister Diana McCrory, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is finally at peace and free to dance the way she couldn't here on this earth, with a cup of coffee in one hand and chocolate in the other. We love you mom MORE… Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of life service at 12pm. Burial will follow in Killian Chapel Cemetery in Montpellier.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

