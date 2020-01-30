|
Sharon Brummet, age 72, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on January 23, 2020. She was a graduate of Holy Name of Jesus Mercy High School in New Orleans and received her Bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. She had a love of math and retired as a computer programmer state employee from the Louisiana Department of Health and Human Resources. Sharon was an amazing, sassy, warm, witty, devoted mother who loved her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for the theatre and reveled in debate. Her favorite pastime was being with her family. She attended numerous ballgames, plays, parties, and school events. She lived for holidays, cruises, and all things Disney. She loved her collections, shopping and running her little craft businesses. Ireland was never far from her heart, but she was a red- blooded American through and through who loved Jesus, her girls, her family and her cats. Sharon is survived by her daughters; Tammy Billings and her husband, Rob and Tara Button and her husband, Drew; grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah, Abby and Robin; sister, Sheila Hotard and her husband, Lionel; her nephews,Michael Hotard and his wife,Christina and Lee Hotard and his wife, Coriann; niece, Michelle Henry and her husband,Robert; grand-nieces and nephews, Rayanne, Alyssa, Lane, Kimberlynn, Brysen, Oliver, Quinn, Evelyn, and Paxton; and her many cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Wilbur and Yvonne Brummet. Funeral services will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on February 1, 2020. Visitation is 10:00 - 11:30 with a funeral mass beginning at 11:30. A gathering to celebrate Sharon's life will be held in the St John's room immediately following mass. There will be a private family burial on Monday. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's hospital in Sharon Brummet's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020