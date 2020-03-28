Sharon DeTrafford Avant was born November 21, 1950 to the late Allen Joseph "Jay" and Vivian DeTrafford in Baton Rouge, LA and passed away March 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge at age 69. She was a longtime nurse at Flannery Oaks Nursing Home. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donald M. Avant; two sons, Marc Avant and wife, Tammy and Jason "Todd" Avant; siblings including Cindy Mister and Dara Blackburn; and two grandchildren, Bryan and Natalie Avant. Sharon was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020