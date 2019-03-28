Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon Fay Wallace-Jenkins "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13 AND SHARON DID! Sharon Fay Wallace-Jenkins was born September 21, 1954 at Lackland Air Force Base Hospital, San Antonio Texas. She was an Honor Graduate of Highlands High School and was a 1976 graduate of The Sharon Fay Wallace-Jenkins "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13 AND SHARON DID! Sharon Fay Wallace-Jenkins was born September 21, 1954 at Lackland Air Force Base Hospital, San Antonio Texas. She was an Honor Graduate of Highlands High School and was a 1976 graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. Following graduation Sharon married Sergeant Grady Michael Jenkins on May 30, 1976 at Baptist Temple, San Antonio, Texas. Sharon was the proud mom of Calip Lee Jenkins II of Baton Rouge and Wally Jenkins and his wife Sarah of Duluth, Georgia. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Joy Coleman Wallace and Theil Erford Wallace, Jr. of San Antonio. Prior to moving to Baton Rouge, Sharon served as an Adult Probation Officer for the 155th Judicial District of Texas. In Baton Rouge Sharon help revitalize hundreds of lives with her counseling skills and empathy through the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Pre-Trial Services. Sharon continued to counsel and serve until illness forced her retirement in January 2013. Sharon served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, by serving as Sunday School teacher, performing in the worship drama group, participating in relief and mission efforts, and started a Grief Counseling Class at Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. Sharon was a faithful and energetic member of The Chapel in the Oaks. Sharon was diagnosed with Polymyositis in 1990 but continued to walk until 2007 when she was relegated to a power chair, 'her legs". Sharon established the first Myositis Support Group in the Baton Rouge area. In 2009, Sharon was recognized by MDA as Louisiana's Person of Courage during the MDA Labor Day Telethon. The family wishes to thank Dr. Stephen Pollet, Dr. William Hinds, and Dr. Maureen Jones for the long term care; the administration, staff, and residents of The Haven at Windemere for their care and friendship over the last six years; Dr. Christina Christ and the staff of MICU at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital; and her church family for their love, prayer, support, and encouragement. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. The family will receive visitors on March 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM at The Chapel in The Oaks, 9611 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A Celebration of Sharon's earthly life will follow at 2:00 PM. At Sharon's request please wear bright, spring colors - no dark clothing. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be sent to The Dunham School designated for The Two Coin Scholarship Endowment, c/o Advancement Office, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70810. "His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!' Matthew 25:21. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019

