Sharon Kador, a resident of Zachary and native of New Roads, Sharon Kador departed this life on April 4, 2020 at the age of 59. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Kador, mother Dorothy Ephron, two children A'lesia , Kador and Marvin (Donnysius) Kador; four grandchildren, two sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held on April 8, 2020 at Sixth Ward Baptist Church Cemetery in New Roads, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020