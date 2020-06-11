Sharon Kay Lewis Self
Sharon Kay Lewis Self 72, a native of Big Springs, TX and a resident of Batchelor, LA., passed away in New Roads, LA on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. Sharron was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by one daughter, Amy Self, one son Kenny Self(Natalie), brother, Bill Lewis(Janet) and sister, Mary Brooks(Brent). She is also survived by grandchildren, Eva Self, Kinley Self, Jacob Self, Uriah Moore, Brooklyn Fountain and Holden Mougeot and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Wade Self and parents Aude Vee and LaVern Porch Lewis. A visitation will be held at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads, LA on Saturday, June 13, 2020 form 10:00 a.m. until funeral services in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at St Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Morganza.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
