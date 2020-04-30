Sharon Louise Thompson, 75, a resident of Central City, Louisiana and native of Brewton, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She graduated from W.S. Neal High School in Brewton, Alabama. She was a housewife until her children were grown and then worked retail sales until she retired at 62. She loved dancing and enjoyed hostessing gatherings. She was a member of Glen Oaks congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is preceded in death by her parents Foy "Hotshot" Ray and Sylvia Whitaker Ray, her sister Barbara Johnson, and her great-grandson Bransen Benton. She is survived by her husband, Bill Thompson, daughter, Wanda Thompson, and son Robert "Bobby" Thompson, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, brothers Foy Ray, Jr., Roy Ray, Michael Ray and Allen Ray, and sisters Patricia Thompson and Donna Jean Ray, and numerous nieces and nephews.

