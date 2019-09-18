|
Sharon Nancy Berkholz was born October 8, 1937 in Benton Harbor, Michigan and died on September 17, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles David Berkholz and Irene Walsh Berkholz. Graduating from St. Joseph High School in St. Joseph, Michigan, she began her career in X Ray Technology in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1960. Sharon moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana several years later and worked as the first female X Ray Technician at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. She retired from there in the field of Nuclear Medicine and went to work at Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary, Louisiana, also retiring from there. She made her home on the banks of False River in Ventress, Louisiana, where she enjoyed watching the sunset over the water enjoying a cold beer with friends. Sharon was of the Lutheran faith and helped at her church as she was able. She loved to bowl and had many fun times with her league friends. As an avid fan of LSU sports she spent many years following the Lady Tigers Basketball and Softball teams at home and on the road. Even though she was from Michigan, Sharon bled Purple and Gold. Sharon is survived by her dearest friend, Mary Ann Fontenot, whose granddaughters, Gabby and Lauren, were loved as her own. Her many friends and co-workers will miss her smile and her compassion. Final farewells will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, with services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019