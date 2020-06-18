In loving memory of Sharon Nettles. Mrs. Sharon Nettles was born May 2nd, 1949 in Cotton Patch, MS. She left this world on June 14th, 2020 at the Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her first husband John Thomas Gagliano, her current husband Claude Nettles, eldest son Richard Gagliano, and her parents Richard and Elaine Monaghan. She is survived by her children: Thomas Gagliano, Pauline Gagliano, Cynthia Nettles, John Nettles; grandchildren Bradley James Gagliano, Travis Gagliano Todd Gagliano, Toby Nettles and; Sisters in Law Rita and Hazel Nettles. She was a resident of Central, LA and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. Mrs. Nettles enjoyed her time in the kitchen and was a caterer. She owned several businesses through the years and raised four children. She enjoyed sewing, reading her Bible, fishing, collecting antiques, working in her yard and garden. Mrs. Nettles lived a full and very blessed life and left a lasting impression on the lives of her friends and family. She will always be forever remembered in memory that brings smiles to our faces and tears to our eyes. She will have online services through Zoom Saturday June 20, 2020 (links and info will be on family members social media) Mrs. Nettles will be laid to rest in Monaghan Cemetery in Lexie, MS with a small graveside service for close friends and Family at a later date TBA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store