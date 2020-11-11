Nicole, a resident of Geismar, La., passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Nicole loved traveling, her dogs (Jazz and Clyde) and a good shrimp po'boy. She was sassy and timid, feisty and calm, funny and serious. Most of all, her life's passion was always evident in the dedication and never ending love for her children Drew and Ellen. Nicole's strength of character, love of her family and persistence were evident in everything she did in life. Funeral Services for Sharon Nicole Dupre Adcox, 46, will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in St. Gabriel, La. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM followed by burial in church cemetery. She will be deeply missed by her husband Chris, son Drew, and daughter Ellen; mother Gloria D. Dupre of Ville Platte; brothers Ashton Dupre and wife Julie of Nacogdoches, Tx., Floyd Dupre Jr. and partner Dana of Ville Platte; Shane Dupre and wife Maggie of Ville Platte; mother in law Metta Harper of Prairieville; brother in law Larry Adcox and wife Beatriz of St. Amant; nieces April, Baylee, and Brittany; & nephews Ryan, Taylor, Landen and Nicholas. She is preceded in death by her father Floyd Dupre Sr. & brother Joseph Troy Dupre. The family wishes to thank the many relatives, friends, and caregivers for their support.

