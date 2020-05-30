Sharon Roger Wunderlich
Sharon Roger Wunderlich, 73, of Baton Rouge passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Wunderlich was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Jeanne Roger. She is survived by her husband, Thomas R. Wunderlich; daughter, Richanne Caraway and her husband, Sean; brother, Bill Roger and his wife, Charlotte; nephews, Kyle Roger and Joseph Roger and his wife, Courtney and their daughters, Emma and Nora and one granddaughter, Courtney Caraway. The kindness, love and compassion she expressed to all who knew her will be forever treasured. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or make a blood donation in her honor.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
