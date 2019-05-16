The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Sharon Silvio Starnes Obituary
Sharon Silvio Starnes, age 69, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Sharon was a Baton Rouge native, graduated from Istrouma High School in 1967. Married to Albert L. Starnes in 1967. She is survived by her children, son, Leonard Paul Starnes and daughter, Julie Claire Starnes Bennett; son-in-law, Heath Bennett; granddaughters, Kalie Linder Wallace and Audrey Ann Bennett; grandson, Stephen Thomas Bennett, great-grandchildren, Scott Wallace, Noah Wallace, Hayden Chemin and Jesse Chemin; her mother, Bettye Haley Palmer; brother, David Silvio; and two sisters, Bobby Claire Grayson and Stacie Silvio Thibodeaux. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Albert L. Starnes; brother, Jerry Silvio; her father, Jerome Silvio, and stepfather, Edward Grayson "Bobby". Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Heath Bennett, Stephen Bennett, Charles Haley, Jeff Taylor, Jason Starnes and David Sledge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
