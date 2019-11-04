|
|
Sharon Smith Polito, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, claimed her eternal reward on November 4th, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born on July 8th, 1951 to Warren Houston Smith and Wallene Givens Smith. She has a sister, Sandra Smith Stein, and a brother-in-law, Robert Stein. She graduated from Broadmoor High School in 1969 and LSU in 1973. Sharon's greatest treasure in life was her family: Her husband, Ronnie; Her daughter Brandi Polito Aertker and husband Robert; and son Dustin Polito and wife Katie. She also loved and cherished four grandchildren: Mary Frances and Sarah Elizabeth Aertker, and Tony and Gianna Polito. When she was not caring for her family, she devoted her time to volunteering for many causes and organizations, including the Miracle League, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, The Pregnancy Problem Center, St. George Catholic School and Religious Education, St. Louis King of France Softball, animal shelters, and Girl Scouts. She also took a mission trip to Haiti after a major earthquake and was for many years a sponsor of children in poverty-stricken countries. In honor of Sharon and her grace in dealing with her illness, the family will be financially supporting the care and research associated with pediatric cancer. In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to join in that venture, or contribute to a different charitable cause. Sharon's Christian life will be celebrated with visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816) on Wednesday, November 6th, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, and at St. George Catholic Church on Thursday, November 7th, from 10:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. Entombment will follow mass at St. George Catholic Cemetery. The family extends their gratitude to the many caregivers who contributed greatly to her wellbeing.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019