On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Sharon E. Sorrell Ennis, loving mother of three daughters, passed away at the age of 69. Sharon was born on August 29, 1951 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Elsie and Robert W. Sorrell, Sr. She was the youngest of three siblings. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and joined Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in 1976. She was a graduate of McKinley Senior High School and remained very close to the Class of 1969 until her passing. Upon completion of high school, Sharon graduated from the Louisiana Data Processing Institute in 1970. Sharon worked for the state of Louisiana for 48 years and as an Administrative Manager with the Teacher's Retirement System of Louisiana for 17 years until her recent retirement. She was a beautiful person inside and out and was a devoted friend and family member. Sharon leaves to cherish sweet memories of her daughters India Ennis, Baton Rouge, LA, Valyncia (Chris) Carter, Buford, GA, and Marlo Harris, Atlanta, GA, two sisters Cheryl Diane (Ron) Fluker, Bloomington, IL and Tanya Sorrell, Chicago, IL, devoted friend, Ethel Burris, 6 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Junis L. Dimes and Robert Sorrell, Jr., sister-in-law, Bennie Dimes, and nieces Cynthia Ford and Marie Peterson. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. The service may be viewed live stream on Facebook at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church BR at 11:00am on Saturday, September 19.

