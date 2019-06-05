Sharon Sue Rouen, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend went to her eternal home on June 4, 2019 at the age of 73. She leaves behind to cherish her memories three children, Richard Terry Whatley, Candy Rouen Forbes and husband Daniel Forbes, Cookie Rouen Westbrook and husband James Westbrook II, four grandchildren Sydney Forbes, Sadie Forbes, Jordan Westbrook, Lucy Westbrook, brother Donovan Simmons. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-seven years Paul A. Rouen Jr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on June 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until a celebration of life at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019