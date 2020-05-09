Sharon Sue White
Sharon Sue White, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was 73 years old. Sharon loved reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Sharon retired from Ford Motor Credit after 35 years of service. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Laura Williams and husband Sammy; grandson, Stephen Williams and fiancé Rebecca Werner; brother, Billy White and wife Helen; two sisters, Gayle King, June Wilson; her 2nd family at Mason de Fleur; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:30 am in Evergreen Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Jim Richardson. She was preceded in death by; her parents, Mildred and Randolph White and her brother, Alton Ray White. Special thanks to the staff of Mason de Fleur, Flannery Oaks and Life Source Hospice for the exceptional care of our loved one. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
