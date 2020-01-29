Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon W. Detlefs. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Broadmoor United Methodist Church Mollylea Drive , LA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Broadmoor United Methodist Church Mollylea Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Detlefs, age 72, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. She was a native of Panama City, FL, and a resident of Baton Rouge. Sharon met her husband, Phil, while he was vacationing with fraternity brothers at Panama City Beach. After only a few dates, they married in 1967, and she moved to Baton Rouge, where they were both juniors at LSU, and both graduated in January 1970, both majoring in Secondary Education. They joined Phil's family's church, First Christian Church where she was a choir member, Sunday School teacher, and played the piano. She taught at Redemptorist High School for 5 years before they began their family and later at St. Louis King of France. Sharon loved teaching English, playing tennis, reading, sewing, gardening, playing the piano, traveling, volunteering in the community as Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout leader, and being active in her church, and most of all, being with her family which included furry children, Maggie and Joey. The many years they spent playing tennis at Bocage Racquet Club and taking the boys to tennis tournaments across the state and in other states were happy times they all enjoyed. They joined Broadmoor United Methodist Church in 1981 where Sharon sang in the choirs and taught Sunday School. She was a member of The Seekers Sunday School class at Broadmoor, PEO chapter AA, Hope Circle at Broadmoor, and The Settlement at Willow Grove Book Club. Sharon will be remembered, by all who knew her, as a beautiful woman inside and outside, who always greeted you with a smile. She was, most importantly, someone who showed how much she cared. She is preceded in death by her mother and dad, Eula Mae and Willis Walters, and stepfather, Samuel McCall. She is survived by husband Phil of 52 years, two sons, Ryan, Santa Monica, CA; and Drew, Baton Rouge. She has two wonderful, beloved granddaughters, Violet Salen and her parents, Rose and Johan, Richmond, VA and Cruz Detlefs, Baton Rouge. She is survived by two sisters, Myra Walters, Alexandria, LA, and Donna Cowart, Panama City Beach, FL, and nieces, Lisa and Ashley, and nephew Will. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Vince Cataldo and Dustin Denicola and staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for the outstanding care given to Sharon and to Hospice of Baton Rouge, with special thanks to wonderful, loving nurses Lathy and Kat. Please join our family in honoring her memory and celebrating her life with a visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, Government Street, Monday, February 3rd from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation continues on Tuesday, February 4th at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Mollylea Drive, from 9:30 am until memorial services at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sharon's name to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, , Broadmoor United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge or, any , including pet shelters.

