Sharon Walker

Guest Book
  • "To the family; My prayers are with you all during this loss..."
    - April Walker/ Gustave
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Walker family. Ms Walker and I..."
    - Linda Smith
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathies."
    - Irma Honora
  •  
    - Mary L Robinson
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sharon Walker slept away peacefully as she went to bed on this side of heaven only to wake to the better side on Sunday 10/6/2019 at the age of 73. She was the oldest of 6 children born to the union of the late Howard L Williams and the late Alma W Williams. Sharon survivors includes her 2 sons, Lawrence Walker (LaShonda) and Bennie Walker lll, one daughter, Debra Kelly (Ronald), 1 brother Howard Williams, 2 sisters, Mary Snell, and Seneca Jones and host of other relatives and friends. Services are Saturday 10/12/2019 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home at 1:00 pm, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.