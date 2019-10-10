Sharon Walker slept away peacefully as she went to bed on this side of heaven only to wake to the better side on Sunday 10/6/2019 at the age of 73. She was the oldest of 6 children born to the union of the late Howard L Williams and the late Alma W Williams. Sharon survivors includes her 2 sons, Lawrence Walker (LaShonda) and Bennie Walker lll, one daughter, Debra Kelly (Ronald), 1 brother Howard Williams, 2 sisters, Mary Snell, and Seneca Jones and host of other relatives and friends. Services are Saturday 10/12/2019 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home at 1:00 pm, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019