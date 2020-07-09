Sharon Wooden Christian departed this life and entered into eternal rest at her residence on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 62, surrounded by family and friends. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Princeton, TX. Sharon was a 1975 graduate of L. W. Higgins High School. Lady Sharon, as she was affectionately known was Co-Pastor of Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries. They worked together as Shepherds, tending to many souls. Sharon will always be remembered for her sweet and beautiful spirit, golden personality, and light-hearted disposition. Beloved wife of 23 years to Pastor Carl Christian, Sr. Loving mother of Jantie (Jerrord) Mitchell, Jessica (Rudy) Jones, Carl Christian, Jr., Donisha (Anthony) Peters, and Felisha Christian. Devoted grandmother of Sonya Sonnier, Phoenix Johnson, Jaeden Collins, Kailee Christian, Jaila Mitchell, Jazmin Peters, Jeni Mitchell, Jo'el Mitchell, Noah Peters, Jurnee Jones, and Jaehan Jones. Daughter of the late Irving J. Wooden, Sr. and Iola J. Wooden. Sister of Irvin J. (Patricia) Wooden, Jr., Jean Evelyn (Thomas) Scrubbs, Ellis Wooden, Sr., Lynette (Larry) Washington, Kerry Wooden, Sr., Alan (Darria) Wooden, Sr., and the late Sandra (James) Howard, Henry Wooden, and Wayne Wooden. Godmother of Jamieka LaSalle, Micalah Whittsett, Nevaeh Pierre, and Tyrik Scott; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted children, adopted grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries, True Hope Church Ministries International, and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Viewing at True Hope Church Ministries International, 1228 Cohen St. Marrero, LA on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 8:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Private service for immediate family to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangement Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC ATTENDANCE WILL BE LIMITED. IT IS MANDATORY EVERYONE ATTENDING WEAR A FACE MASK OR SOME TYPE OF FACE COVERING.