Sharonica Derita "Ronnie" Williams-Comeaux
Sharonica " Ronnie" Derita Williams-Comeaux departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2020 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 54, a native of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held at First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Belle Rose, LA, on Saturday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
