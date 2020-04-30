Sharonica " Ronnie" Derita Williams-Comeaux departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2020 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 54, a native of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held at First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Belle Rose, LA, on Saturday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.