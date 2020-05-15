Sharron Alonzo White, a beloved husband, father, sibling and friend, a native of St. Francisville and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 62 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Prior to his death, Sharron was studying the bible with Jehovah's Witnesses where he enjoyed learning what the bible teaches and sharing it with others. He enjoyed attending meetings at the Kingdom Hall and attending assemblies and conventions with his loving wife Mary, whom he affectionately called, "Baby Girl." Another activity he enjoyed with his Baby Girl was gardening where he found joy in planting seeds of all sorts and watching them grow. He will be remembered for his friendly smile, big heart and infectious laugh that he shared with everyone he met. Sharron was a long-time employee of Crown Zellerbach in St. Francisville and he retired from OxyChem in Geismar. Sharron is survived by his loving wife and friend of 38 years, Mary Lee White; sons: Nicholas Alexander White and Byron Wayne Lee; sisters: Dorothy Ernest, Martha Wilson and Joyce Ernest; brothers: James Collier, Feltus White (Nancy) and Ricky White (Dorothy); brothers-in-law: Alfred and Sam Lee (Theresa); sisters-in-law: Julia Lee, Annie Washington, Adline Lewis (LaDell) and Nancy Lee; grandchildren: Jaden, Jordan, Jada and Kinsley Lee. Sharron is also survived by uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Sharron also leaves behind his canine friend, Bleu Alexander White. Sharron was preceded in death by his parents: Feltus and Rebecca White; son: Jonathan A. White and granddaughter, Sydnee Williams. At Sharron's request, he was cremated by Miller and Daughter Mortuary. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date for family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store